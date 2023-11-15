Sharon Osbourne Claims Whitney Houston Once Asked If She Was 'Trying to F*ck' Bobby Brown

Sharon Osbourne claims Whitney Houston once tried to check her because she thought she was flirting with her husband, Bobby Brown.

via Complex:

On an episode of The Osbournes Podcast released on Tuesday, Sharon recalled an incident where the late R&B singer accused her of wanting to seduce her then-husband, Bobby Brown.

At the 59:15 mark in the video below, Osbourne recounted a taping for VH1’s Divas Duets she hosted 20 years ago, with Houston doing a sound check at the time of the incident.

“Her little girl [Bobbi Kristina] obviously liked watching The Osbournes and she came up and sat next to me,” Sharon said, referencing her hit reality show. “Gorgeous little thing. And then suddenly her dad came and sat [on] the other side of me, Bobby.”

When the rehearsal track stopped, Houston asked her the shocking question, “Mrs. Osbourne, are you trying to fuck my husband?”

“And I’m like, ‘No, no, please, I’m not!’ I went running down the aisle, and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, you don’t understand! No, no, no, I wasn’t.”

Sharon, who had been married to Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne since 1982, said Houston asked to see her wedding ring, with Sharon going as far as to offer it to her as a gift.

“I gave her the ring, threw it at her. I said, ‘I promise you, I’m not interested in your husband. I’m married,’” she reflected. “And then she goes, ‘Alright then, okay.’”

You know Whitney did NOT play about Bobby! Not at ALL.