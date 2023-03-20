Shaquille O'Neal On The Mend After Undergoing Hip Surgery

Shaquille O’Neal caused concern among fans when the “NBA on TNT” analyst shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Twitter Sunday night.

via: Sports Illustrated

While the majority of the “NBA on TNT” crew helps broadcast March Madness, Shaquille O’Neal did not join his peers over the weekend. Unlike usual cohorts Candace Parker, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, O’Neal was not scheduled to be one of the analysts covering the NCAA tournament on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV.

Still, it was a surprise when O’Neal posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed on social media Sunday evening, shouting out Parker and Johnson for their work covering the tournament.

“I’m always watching [Johnson] and [Parker] miss y’all,” he wrote.

However, O’Neal did not reveal why he was hospitalized, leading some fans to speculate and be concerned about his health.

Former NBA players Steve Smith and Roy Hibbert replied to express their concern for the Hall of Famer.

Get Well Big Fella,, — Steve Smith (@steve21smith) March 20, 2023

U good big man? — Roy Hibbert (@Roy_Meets_World) March 19, 2023

On the broadcast, Johnson said O’Neal underwent hip replacement surgery over the weekend, which is why he was in the hospital.

Get well soon, big fella.