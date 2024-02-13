Shaquille O'Neal Lusts Over Ice Spice After Super Bowl Encounter: 'Thanks Taylor Swift' | lovebscott.com

Shaquille O’Neal got his wish by running into Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl … but he seemed a bit more infatuated with the pop superstar’s plus-one on Sunday — revealing he has a big ol’ crush on Ice Spice!!

via: HipHopDX

Taking to Instagram on Monday (February 12), the NBA legend posted a picture of himself with the Bronx rapper, Taylor Swift and others at the game which was held in Las Vegas.

Although he famously struggled from the free throw line during his illustrious basketball career, Shaq didn’t hesitate to shoot his shot at Ice Spice while thanking Taylor for introducing them.

“And @icespice is so dam fine thanks @taylorswift,” he wrote in the caption.

While she has yet to respond to Shaq’s compliment, Ice did repost a similar photo on her own Instagram page along with several more from her Super Bowl weekend.

She simply captioned the slideshow: “W.”

Ice Spice attended Super Bowl LVIII with Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively, and could be seen standing next to the “Shake It Off” singer throughout the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

She also appeared in a commercial for the PepsiCo drink Starry during the game, in which she has an awkward encounter with her “ex.”

Shaq is far from the first famous figure to publicly lust after Ice Spice.