Shaquille O’Neal Goes Rogue on TNT with Shocking Expletive-Laden Rant: ‘We Getting Fired Anyway, Ernie, F*** it.’

Viewers of Thursday night’s NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves, covered on TNT, saw the standard race to the board between Kenny Smith and his co-stars, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Thanks to Shaq, those same viewers heard a little bit more.

After winning the not-so-highly contested race, Shaq walked back to his seat and intentionally dropped a few curse words.

“In the words of Marshawn Lynch, I’m tired as s—, America,” Shaq exclaimed into the microphone, making Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson laugh. “We’re getting fired anyway, Ernie, f— it!”

Shaq: "In the words of Marshawn Lynch, I'm tired as sh*t, America. We are getting fired anyway, Ernie. Fu*k it.” ???? (h/t @ohnohedidnt24) pic.twitter.com/7AWqX2qi86 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 14, 2025

Inside the NBA is in the middle of its final year airing on TNT after the NBA announced broadcasting agreements with ABC/ESPN, NBC and Prime Video in July—leaving TNT Sports in the dark. Although it looked like Inside the NBA was coming to an end, it was announced in November that TNT will license the fan-favorite show to air on ESPN and ABC next season.

Barkley recently admitted he rejected an offer from NBC and canceled meetings with Amazon, although he won’t fully commit to Warner Bros. Discovery and TNT Sports until they provide more clarity on what his schedule with ESPN will be. As Warner Bros. Discovery braces to lose NBA game rights, they reached an agreement for ESPN to license Inside the NBA beginning next season. But before Barkley reached his own decision on rejecting any official or potential offers from NBC and Amazon, he claims TNT Sports sent both platforms a cease-and-desist letter.

