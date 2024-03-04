Shaq Honors Daughter, Me’Arah, As She Follows In His Footsteps With This Basketball Achievement | lovebscott.com

Shaquille O’Neal shared a special moment with his daughter, Me’Arah O’Neal, as she celebrated her selection to the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game and commitment to the University of Florida.

via: Vibe

The proud father honored her last week during a special segment on Inside The NBA.

Shaq and his co-hosts brought his daughter onto the Thursday evening show (Feb. 29) to commend her for her achievements. “First of all, I want to say I’m so proud of you, and I love you,” he said, following up by handing her a bouquet.

“And I wanted to present you with this,” he said while revealing her No. 24 jersey for the upcoming annual game, highlighting the best high school prospects in the country.

This is a special moment for the four-time NBA Champion, as he played in the McDonald’s All-American game exactly 35 years ago in 1989. Beyond that, Me’Arah’s selection into the game and commitment to play basketball at the University Of Florida signals she could be on the same trajectory as her Hall Of Fame father.

Watch the precious moment below.

“I didn’t even have any thoughts, I just got up and ran,” Me’Arah O’Neal said, explaining her reaction upon learning she was playing in the McDonald’s All-American game. “Once they said, ‘Me’Arah O’Neal,’ I was gone.”

O’Neal has played a big role in both his daughter’s life, and another young women’s basketball star. LSU’s Angel Reese was struggling with her mental health in December 2023 and missed multiple games. The NBA legend took it upon himself to be a resource to his fellow LSU Tiger and first Reebok Basketball NIL signee.

“I talked to Shaq every day,” Reese told Nola.com. “We Facetime every day. He checked on me, called me every single day to make sure I was good. He told me every day, ‘This too shall pass. This too shall pass. This too shall pass.’ He’s been here before. He knows what it takes. Just being able to have somebody like that was something that was good for me.”