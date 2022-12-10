Shanquella Robinson's Mother Alleges Friends Picked Out Funeral Outfits & Were 'Crying' After Returning From Cabo Trip Without Her Daughter

Shanquella Robinson’s mother, Salamondra Robinson, has opened up even more about the days following her daughter’s passing.

via: Radar Online

Salamondra reiterated that at first, one of the friends had reached out to inform her that Shanquella had alcohol poisoning — a claim she found strange given the doctor had yet to arrive.

According to the police report, the doctor recommended taking her to the hospital, which the friends allegedly refused due to it costing a fee.

Soon after, she got another series of calls, and was told “Shanquella had passed.”

“He wasn’t even emotional,” she told ABC News of the caller.

Days later, Salamondra said the friends returned from the trip without their daughter and as the family grieved, she got another disturbing call from an unidentified person.

“I got a call that they were over there fighting that girl and that’s the way they left it … just like that,” she said, claiming the friends later visited her home in Charlotte, North Carolina, during which Salamondra confronted them about the claim.

“They was crying and said they never had a fight. They even sat there and said what they were picking out to wear to the funeral,” Salamondra told the outlet, noting they were deciding on colors to honor Shanquella.

Salamondra said as they were making funeral plans, they received bombshell news contradicting what the friends had said.

A death certificate issued by Mexican officials listed her cause of death on October 29 as “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.”

Salamondra said it made her family “sick” to their stomach especially after a viral video made its rounds showing her daughter being repeatedly struck by a woman believed to be one of the friends during the trip.

Shanquella’s father, Bernard, placed blame on “all” six friends who traveled to Cabo and had an opportunity to “stop the situation.”

“I want justice for my child,” added Salamondra.

RadarOnline.com can confirm that Mexican authorities are seeking to extradite an unnamed suspect in the case.

The state attorney general’s office of Baja California Sur recently said it had issued an arrest warrant for a woman as “the likely responsible” person in the case, adding that an investigation indicated that the death was the result of a “direct attack, not an accident.”