Shannon Sharpe Responds to 'Saturday Night Live' Roasting His Katt Williams 'Club Shay Shay' Interview [Video]

Everyone is still talking about Katt Williams’ interview on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, including Saturday Night Live.

Sharpe has taken a moment to address the Saturday Night Live parody of his Katt Williams interview. Sharpe did so via his Nightcap YouTube show with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson over the weekend.

“I can’t believe Saturday Night Live fooled ya boy, Ocho. The dude had a brown tracksuit on just like I had,” Sharpe told Ochocinco.

Ochocinco went on to joke that Sharpe is moving up in the world now and that being roasted on SNL is the first step on a path to bigger things.

“You famous now, man,” Ochocinco assured Sharpe. “You know what’s the next step after Saturday Night Live? You might be hosting the Oscars.”

The Club Shay Shay interview, which has over 50 million views and has been in headlines since its debut last month, ended up as a parody on SNL in a sketch poking fun at everything Williams addressed in the two-hour interview, including his comments about Kevin Hart.

SNL parodied the Shannon Sharpe and Katt Williams interview: pic.twitter.com/d0eSvOLxlc — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 21, 2024

SNL cast member Ego Nwodim played the 52-year-old comedian while Devon Walker gave his rendition of Sharpe.

“Three things are true about me. I am 5’3, I have never told a lie, and I am 6’3,” she (as Williams) tells Walker.

Aside from the SNL parody, there’s been a few things that have come out of Sharpe’s interview with Williams—most recently the comedian shared a diss track aimed at Ludacris.

Earlier this month, Williams spoke with Suge Knight on the latest episode of his interview show of the same name, where he gave the Death Row Records founder a listen to a track that he’s cooking up for his rivals and Ludacris. This came in response to Luda sharing a diss track aimed at Williams over Kanye West’s “Devil in a New Dress” for alleging that they “were both invited to an Illuminati thing.”

Watch the full Club Shay Shay sketch up top.