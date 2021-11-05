Shanna Moakler Says She's 'Not Bitter,' Hopes Travis & Kourtney ‘Get Good Ratings’

Shanna Moakler says she hopes Kourtney Kardashian and ex-husband Travis Barker “get good ratings.”

Oh, and she’s “not bitter.”

via Page Six:

“Really, they got engaged?” the former Playboy model, 46, jokingly asked when approached about her ex-husband’s proposal to the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum. “I haven’t heard anything about it.”

Moakler — who was accompanied by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, following a trip to the spa — added that she was “super happy” for Barker, 45, and Kardashian, 42.

In fact, the OnlyFans creator thinks their headline-grabbing relationship is “great,” she noted.

“I think they’re very deserving of one another,” she said of Barker and Kardashian, though she couldn’t help but lob at least one zinger their way: “I hope they get good ratings.”

Barker asked for Kardashian’s hand in marriage at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, Calif., on Oct. 17. The romantic beachside moment — which involved countless red roses, candles and a camera crew — was reportedly filmed for the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s forthcoming Hulu docuseries.

Moakler — who shares estranged kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, with Barker — went on to insist that she is “not jealous or bitter” about the situation.

“I’m honestly very happy where I’m at in life. I already had that life. I already did it. I had my own TV show,” she said, recalling her own reality series with Barker, MTV’s “Meet the Barkers,” which ran for two seasons from 2005 to 2006.

“I’m good. I’m in a really good place, yeah.”

However, Moakler did say that Barker’s way of courting Kardashian has been “weird” as it mirrors parts of her own experience with the Blink-182 musician.

“I’ve said that before. I don’t feel that that makes me bitter or jealous by just saying that’s weird,” Moakler said. “But it is.”

Most recently, Kardashian and Barker recreated the 1993 film “True Romance” for Halloween. The film was a longtime favorite of Moakler and Barker’s, even inspiring the former couple to name their daughter Alabama after the character played by Patricia Arquette.

Months before Barker and Kardashian debuted their costumes, the duo posted on social media about watching the film, which Moakler found quite odd.

“What was weird is that they were posting about a movie that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence [like] in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie,” Moakler told Us Weekly at the time.

“I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from ‘True Romance.’ Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from ‘True Romance.’

Moakler and Barker wed in 2004 after two years of dating and then separated in 2006 before finalizing their contentious divorce in 2008. In addition to her two children with Barker, the former Miss USA shares daughter Atiana, 22, with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Meanwhile, Kardashian shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick.

Shanna should be thankful. This is the most press she’s gotten in years.