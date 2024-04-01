Shakira Says Her Tween Sons ‘Absolutely Hated’ the ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘It Was Emasculating’ | lovebscott.com

Shakira is sounding off on the “Barbie” movie.

via: Page Six

Shakira said her sons “absolutely hated” the “Barbie” movie because they found it “emasculating.”

The “Whenever, Wherever” singer told Allure in her April 2024 cover story that she agreed with Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, “to a certain extent” because she wants them to feel as empowered as she does.

“I’m raising two boys. I want ’em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women,” she said. “I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide.”

Shakira, 47, clarified that men and women “complement each other” by serving different purposes.

“I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity,” she elaborated.

“I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost.”

The “Waka Waka” singer has taken on a completely independent perspective since her dramatic split from longtime partner Gerard Piqué, who is her sons’ father.

Shakira told the magazine that her new album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” which is her first in seven years after putting her career on hold, has served as her emotional outlet.

“I was in the mud,” she shared. “I had to reconstruct myself, to reunite all the pieces that had fallen apart.”

“No one tells me how to cry or when to cry, no one tells me how to raise my children, no one tells me how I become a better version of myself,” she said. “I decide that.”

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer and her boys moved from Spain to Miami last year to be closer to her family after she and the soccer star, 37, came to a custody agreement.

She’s since been linked to F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and Jimmy Butler.