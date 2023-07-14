Shakira and NBA Star Jimmy Butler Spark Dating Rumors After Enjoying a 'Cozy' Dinner in London

As the dust settles on her split from Gerard Piqué, Shakira continues to fuel dating speculation with NBA star Jimmy Butler.

via: Radar Online

The She Wolf singer appears to have moved on from her rumored June fling with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

An eyewitness told Page Six that Shakira arrived at Italian-Asian fusion hotspot Novikov Restaurant & Bar around 10 PM on Wednesday. Shortly after the Hips Don’t Lie singer’s arrival, Butler followed.

The insider said the pair looked “cozy” as they enjoyed sushi and cocktails together.

Shakira donned a denim jumpsuit, black strappy sandals, and a black purse for the evening. She wore her signature blonde curls down and opted for a pop of pink lipstick to pull her look together.

Butler also kept things casual in a plain black t-shirt that was tucked into matching velour pants. The NBA player accessorized with white sneakers, a red bandana wrapped around his head, and diamond earrings.

While the source said Shakira and Butler attempted to keep a “low profile,” the pair were in no hurry to end the evening and stayed at the restaurant until 1:30 AM.

Shakira and Butler were said to have left the restaurant in separate vehicles; however, the Miami Heat star made sure his dinner date made it to her car safely.

Butler’s security was seen assisting Shakira into her “chauffeur-driven car from the fire exit of the restaurant.”

Shakira and Butler first crossed paths in June, when she attended a Heat game against the Denver Nuggets. While the two followed each other on social media after the game, their London date was the first time they had been seen together in public.

Before rumors linking her to Butler and Hamilton, Shakira dated longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué until they split last year.

Pique was accused of cheating on Shakira, who he had been with for 11 years. The exes share two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.