Shakira Blasts Ex Gerard Piqué’s Girlfriend: There’s ‘A Place in Hell’ For Her

Shakira is going after her ex Gerard Pique’s new lady.

via: Page Six

Shakira said there’s a “place in hell” for women who don’t support other women — as she continues to publicly slam her cheating ex Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend.

In a new interview, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer said she realized she can be entirely “self-sufficient” after first buying “into the story that a woman needed a man to be complete.”

“There is a place in hell reserved for women who don’t support other women,” Shakira, 46, told Enrique Acevedo of Canal Estrellas Monday.

“I’ve always been emotionally quite dependent on men I’ve fallen in love with love,” she added, “and I think I’ve been able to understand that story from another perspective, and today I am sufficient on my own.”

The “Waka Waka” performer said she has “come out stronger” after facing “life’s battles” in light of the former soccer player, 36, allegedly cheating on her with his current 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, with whom he recently became Instagram-official.

“When a woman has to face life’s battles, she comes out stronger,” Shakira added.

The Grammy winner said she is focusing on being a “lioness” for her two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, whom she shares with Piqué.

“That strength comes out of experiencing a painful loss, of accepting it, of tolerating a frustration, of understanding that life doesn’t always bring us what we want,” she explained.

“There are dreams that are broken, and you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and put yourself together again and also be an example to my children.”

Shakira and Piqué confirmed their split in a joint announcement in June 2022, and she later revealed she and her boys would be moving to Miami after establishing a custody agreement with the athlete.

It was later reported that the “Whenever, Wherever” performer had discovered Piqué’s alleged cheating because of a used jam jar.