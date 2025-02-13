Shakira is Accused of Copying Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Sparking Online Debate

BY: Walker Published 19 seconds ago

Shakira has been accused of copying Beyonce for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour – which officially kicked off this week on Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

After photos from the Colombian singer’s first tour stop at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro surfaced online Tuesday, fans quickly pointed out the striking similarities to the “Drunk In Love” singer’s record-breaking 2023 tour.

Shakira took her and Beyoncé switching positions in the Beautiful Liar video a little too literal, now she thinks she's performing the Renaissance World Tour ? pic.twitter.com/O2Lrv6ntp3 — kaomi (@kaomi_k) February 13, 2025

Shakira checked out all the details of the Renaissance Tour in 2023.? pic.twitter.com/D5msJr3ABt — Beyoncé News (@BeyonceHiveNews) February 13, 2025

In one photo, Shakira used a massive screen to display an image of her along with her name and the title of the tour, nearly identical to what Beyoncé did when she had “RENAISSANCE” written in silver letters on stage.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 48, also used a massive metallic wolf on stage, much like the giant silver horse that the “Cuff It” songstress used for her tour.

Additionally, fans noticed how Shakira and her dancers were dressed in silver attire, which Beyoncé, 43, her dancers and her fans wore throughout the tour.

“Shakira said they were studying Beyoncé but they actually ripped everything that wasn’t nailed to the floor omg,” tweeted one user on X.

Shakira said they were studying Beyoncé but they actually ripped everything that wasn’t nailed to the floor omg. — Rucifer ? (@rudaputhegod) February 12, 2025

“Beyoncé team needs to sue Shakira at this point.. she wasn’t taking notes, she’s plagiarizing,” added another.

Beyoncé team needs to sue Shakira at this point.. she wasn’t taking notes, she’s plagiarizing ?? — ???’? (@IAmBen_E) February 13, 2025

“the Shakira tour copy/paste is wild. I’m trying not to think too much of it but it’s crazy how the team just redid Beyoncé’s entire process for this,” wrote a third person.

the Shakira tour copy/paste is wild. I’m trying not to think too much of it but it’s crazy how the team just redid Beyoncé’s entire process for this. pic.twitter.com/ogSEfQi1Hz — the prototype. ? (@TaylorInChief) February 13, 2025

“At this point, I’m gonna have to go see Shakira on tour since Beyoncé won’t release the ‘Renaissance’ film,” joked a fourth fan.

At this point, I’m gonna have to go see Shakira on tour since Beyoncé won’t release the Renaissance film. https://t.co/umCRmewHDZ — Ian J (@_IanJ) February 13, 2025

Several people defended Shakira’s tour look, saying she was only “inspired” by Beyoncé and not copying her.

“BeyHive, yall are doing way tooooo much about this Shakira stuff. … But, We have fallen into a pattern of always dunking on people who always show they’re inspired by her. It’s unnecessary!” wrote one user on X.

BeyHive, yall are doing way tooooo much about this Shakira stuff. I get it, her fans are insufferably racist towards Beyoncé. But, We have fallen into a pattern of always dunking on people who always show they’re inspired by her. It’s unnecessary! And we get offended when… pic.twitter.com/Mn0ZAtH6Tl — NotBeyoncebutViolence (@ourhermitage) February 13, 2025

“You guys can stop dragging Shakira now. It’s been 2 days… She was clearly inspired as she said she took notes when she attended the ‘Renaissance’ Tour. Imitation is also a form of art and she was clearly impressed by the ‘Renaissance’ Tour and that’s a compliment to Beyoncé,” added another.

You guys can stop dragging Shakira now. It's been 2 days… She was clearly inspired as she said she took notes when she attended the Renaissance Tour. Imitation is also a form of art and she was clearly impressed by the Renaissance Tour and that's a compliment to Beyoncé. https://t.co/vFj9LFAJyi — Daniël (@bbeyvibes) February 13, 2025

Page Six has reached out to Shakira’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The “Whenever, Wherever” singer was one of many celebrities who attended Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour in 2023.

At the time, Shakira told Billboard she was “working” and “taking notes” at the concert in Tampa, Fla.

The mom of two and the “Cowboy Carter” singer collaborated on the 2006 song “Beautiful Liar” and have remained friends over the years.

via: Page Six