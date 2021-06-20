Sha’Carri Richardson Zooms Past Competition, Qualifying for Tokyo Olympics [Video]

The first sprint secured Sha’Carri Richardson’s place at the Tokyo Olympics.

via: Revolt

The Flame-haired sprinter won the women’s 100 meters event at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Saturday (June 19) with a time of 10.86 seconds. The 21-year-old Texas native is the youngest woman to win the 100 meters at the Olympic Trials since Alice Brown won in 1980 at age 19.

After the race, which took place at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, a winded Richardson told NBC Sports that it’s “unbelievable” she’s an Olympian.

“No matter what is said or anything, I am an Olympian, a dream since I was young,” Richardson said. “Being happy is an understatement. Being excited, nervous, all of those feelings piled in one. I am highly blessed and grateful.”

The track star revealed that she learned last week that her biological mother had passed away. “I’m still here,” Richardson said, “still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here, still making sure to make the family that I do still have on this earth proud.”

“Nobody knows what I go through,” she continued. “Everybody has struggles and I understand that. When y’all see me on this track and y’all see the poker face that I put on but nobody but them and my coach knows what I go through on a day-to-day and I’m highly grateful of them. Without them there would be no me. Without my grandmother, there would be no Sha’Carri Richardson, so my family is my everything, my everything ‘til the day I’m done.”

When the 2020 Summer Olympics begin in July, Richardson will have the chance to test her speed against the world’s best runners. “I want the world to know that I’m THAT girl!”Richardson said. Everytime that I step on the track, I’m going to try to do what it is that me, my coach, my support team believes I can do… I’m never going to take the opportunity to perform in vain.”

Watch Sha’Carri win the 100m race below:

Congrats Sis, we will be cheering you on in Tokyo,