Sha’Carri Richardson Set to Race Olympic Gold Medalist Sprinter

A positive drug test cost Sha’Carri Richardson the chance to run for Olympic gold in Tokyo, but the star American sprinter will face the all-Jamaican trio of 100-meter medalists next week at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon.

via: Daily Beast

The Prefontaine Classic meet at the University of Oregon will see her square off against gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah, silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and bronze medalist Shericka Jackson on Aug. 21. Thompson-Herah also won gold in the 200-meter and the 4×100 relay. Richardson was disqualified from the Tokyo games last month because of a positive marijuana test after winning the 100-meter sprint at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Sha’Carri, whose time of 10.72 seconds in April marked the third-fastest time at 100 meters this year, also is expected to run in the 200-meter race next weekend. American runner Teahna Daniels also will participate in the 100-meters after finishing seventh in Tokyo at 11.03 seconds.