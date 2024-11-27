Sexyy Red Falsely Accused Of Doing Drugs On Kai Cenat’s Livestream [Video]

BY: Walker Published 13 hours ago

Allegations that rapper Sexyy Red was seen snorting a substance during her appearance Kai Cenat’s stream have spread rapidly after a clip was shared on social media.

Sexyy Red thought she was off camera on Kai Cenat’s stream, camera catches her doing bumps ? pic.twitter.com/zmwoWhHGZB — LeDauof (@LeDauof_) November 27, 2024

However, the reality behind the footage is far less sensational and rooted in an entirely innocent explanation.

Advertisement

Sexyy Red was a guest on Day 26 of Kai Cenat’s marathon streaming event, participating alongside others in a series of performances by magician Max Major. During one of Major’s tricks, Red momentarily left the main room. A secondary camera captured her in a private moment, shown in the corner of Kai’s mainstream, where she appeared to fiddle with a small object before bringing it toward her face. This brief action sparked a frenzy online, with users on platforms like Reddit speculating she was “taking a bump,” a slang term for drug use. One Reddit thread even carried the provocative title, “Sexy Red thought she was off camera on Kai’s stream, camera catches her doing bumps.”

The truth is far less scandalous. Sexyy Red was adjusting a string attached to her pinky ring, which had been slipping off her finger during the stream. Earlier footage shows her wearing the ring, and just before she exits the main room, she holds it in her hand as she tries to fix the loose string. Viral clips of her in another room show the same moment misinterpreted by viewers. A closer look at the footage reveals the string dangling from the ring as she handles it.

Sexyy Red was not doing drugs, calm down ya pic.twitter.com/50dxJ59vNO — Ghost (@gettthiswork) November 27, 2024

Advertisement

via: Hot97

The misunderstanding highlights how easily social media narratives can spiral.