Sex Tapes of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs with 3 Different A-list Celebs Allegedly Exist: Attorney

BY: Walker Published 2 mins ago

A lawyer for a new Sean “Diddy” Combs accuser claims that she’s been contacted about the “sale of one of the Diddy tapes,” specifically a pornographic video featuring the embattled hip-hop mogul, indicted last week on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and someone “more high-profile” than the rapper and Bad Boy founder.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, who represented one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accusers, claims she’s been told about the existence of three sex tapes featuring the disgraced music mogul and three other celebs.

“The individuals who contacted me purported to have three different tapes with three different celebrities, including Diddy, and then a fourth celebrity without Diddy but in a compromising situation with someone,” the lawyer claimed on NewsNation Friday.

Mitchell-Kidd added that it is believed the person in the alleged fourth tape was recorded at one of Combs’ homes, and said the other three individuals were reportedly “A-list celebrities.”

The lawyer admitted, however, that she “has not seen” some of the tapes in question or their stills.

“I can’t attest to whether or not they exist or not,” she clarified, “I just was told initially that ‘they’ own this treasure trove of videos, so I have to believe that there are a lot of celebrities who know what they did ….”

Mitchell-Kidd was the lawyer for former model Adria English, who sued Combs for sex trafficking in July, claiming the “Bad Boy for Life” rapper once “forced sexual intercourse” with famed jeweler Jacob Arabov.

She also claimed in the suit that she was then expected to be “passed off” to other people.

Mitchell-Kidd, however, recently attempted dropped English as a client. Per court docs filed Wednesday and obtained by USA Today, the lawyer cited “a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship” and “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for why she wanted to stop representing English.

Mitchell-Kidd’s most recent claims about there being multiple sex tapes involving Combs was seemingly corroborated by a Department of Homeland Security officer.

The official, who took part in the raids on the “Last Night” rapper’s Miami home back in March, exclusively told The Post Friday, “There are recognizable names [in footage we obtained], but I won’t confirm any of their identities. But it’s more than just that one.”

The officer would not confirm whether any of the names are A-listers, however, it’s been widely reportedly that an explicit video containing a star even “more high profile” than Combs is being shopped around.

A source told The Post that the male celebrity is “horrified” over the situation, with an insider adding, “It feels like a betrayal and a violation, and it’s causing a lot of issues.”

“It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories,” the source continued.

“He feels like he was victimized years ago and is now being victimized yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever.”

Attorney Tony Buzbee also claimed in a press conference earlier this week that “many powerful people” are tied to Combs’ alleged crimes and the big names will “shock” the public.

via: Page Six