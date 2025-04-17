Serena Williams Reveals Why She Avoided Longtime Friend Taylor Swift at Super Bowl

BY: LBS STAFF Published 6 hours ago

Although Williams was prepared to introduce her daughter Olympia to Swift, she chose to delay the meeting for a calmer occasion to allow the young fan to enjoy her moment.

There’s no bad blood here!

Serena Williams just revealed why she kept her distance from longtime friend Taylor Swift during Super Bowl LIX.

During a recent interview with Time Magazine, the tennis star revealed that she and husband Alexis Ohanian were on a mission to snag a Swiftie autograph with their daughter Olympia, but the plan totally fell apart when the trio got near Swift’s VIP suite.

“I’m such a mom,” the 23-time Grand Slam champ told the outlet. “I was ready to go in here myself and be like, ‘Taylor, come get this girl.'”

But when the Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs started losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, and Swift was getting booed by Eagles fans, Williams decided it wasn’t the right time to let her daughter have her fangirl moment.

Instead Williams opted to let Olympia meet her mom’s mega-famous friend, and snag that coveted T.Swift autograph, at a later date.

“It’s hard when your team is losing,” she said. “I totally get it.”

And while they didn’t meet up, Williams did back her friend with a sweet tweet on X, writing, “I love you @taylorswift13 don’t listen to those booo!!”

Williams was otherwise pretty busy while at the big game too, making a quick cameo during Kendrick Lamar’s fiery halftime performance, where she was seen dancing during Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” the diss track slamming her ex, Drake.

But there’s no bad blood there either, despite Williams’ polarizing cameo, with the professional athlete telling Time she would never intentionally disrespect Drake, despite how her cameo came off.

“I would never do that,” Williams insisted. “And that was sad, that anyone would ever think that. I respect how they could.”

“Obviously, I can see how someone would think that. But absolutely not. I have never had negative feelings towards him. We’ve known him for so many years,” she added.

