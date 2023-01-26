Serena Williams and North West Join the Voice Cast of ‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’

Nickelodeon Movies, Paramount Pictures and Spin Master Entertainment have announced new additions to their PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

via: Variety

New members of the “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” voice cast will include Kristin Bell, Christian Convery, Mckenna Grace, James Marsden, Serena Williams, Lil Rel Howery and North West, along with previously announced Taraji P. Henson. The stars are joining returning cast members Kim Kardashian, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo and Callum Shonike.

“PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” is a sequel to the preschool favorite “PAW Patrol: The Movie” (2021), and is a Spin Master Entertainment production in association with Nickelodeon Movies and with distribution by Paramount Pictures. The 2021 prequel gathered over $150 million worldwide at the box office and opened in the No. 1 spot in over 25 countries, in addition to becoming one of Paramount+’s most-watched originals.

In “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” a magical meteor crashes into Adventure City, transforming the PAW Patrol pups into the Mighty Pups with superpowers. The plot thickens as archrival Humdinger and Victoria Vance steal the superpowers and become supervillains, leaving the fate of Adventure City in the hands of the Mighty Pups, including the smallest one, Skye.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the PAW Patrol franchise and what better way to celebrate than the release of our second feature film,” said Spin Master president of entertainment and “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” producer Jennifer Dodge. “As we continue to expand the PAW Patrol universe for fans, we’ll follow the pups on mightier missions and explore their backstories, this time with a heartwarming tale centered around our heroine Skye. With this cast of dynamic voice talent, we’re bringing a whole new level of excitement to the big screen.”

“PAW Patrol: The Movie” director Cal Brunker will direct and write the sequel, along with writing partner Bob Barlen, who is also an associate producer. Luxton Handspiker, Christian Corrao and Nylan Parthipan are also joining the cast, as well as Emmy-nominated composer Pinar Toprak.

“PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” will hit theaters exclusively Oct. 13.