Home > NEWS

Serena Williams Defends Taylor Swift from Super Bowl Boos After Viral Reaction, Trump Takes Credit [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 3 hours ago

Williams witnessed one of the most viral moments of the big game when the tennis legend, also known as Drake’s former partner, performed the crip walk during Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime show featuring his Grammy-winning diss track “Not Like Us.”

Serena Williams was a part of one of the night’s biggest viral moments, but she still had love for a fellow woman at the heart of yet another after Taylor Swift received boos during Super Bowl LIX.

The tennis legend’s own big moment came amid Kendrick Lamar’s highly-anticipated halftime show. Fans wondered if he’d blast Drake on the world’s biggest stage with his multi-Grammy winning diss track, “Not Like Us,” but the rapper had an even better idea.

Advertisement

He first teased the track’s appearance by referencing Drake’s lawsuit against him in a humorous aside. Then, when he finally went fully in on it, he brought out Williams, who dated Drake back in 2011, to put an exclamation point on the rappers’ yearslong feud.

But just because she was in the stadium to make a huge statement of her own doesn’t mean Williams didn’t find time to spread some love to Swift after the very loud reaction she received in New Orleans — a stark contrast to the cheers she got at last year’s game in Los Vegas.

“I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!” Williams wrote on X. shortly after the viral moment.

Advertisement

The boobirds came out as the “Delicate” singer — who is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — was caught on the jumbotron, with the singer visibly reacting to the audible audience reaction. Swift could be seen mouthing the phrase, “What’s going on?” and giving an uncomfortable side-eye to Ice Spice sitting next to her.

The crowd’s overall reactions throughout the game, though, did appear to show a strong Eagles bias, which could account for the response. Or, as many MAGA supporters online believe, there may have been another reason … and the MAGA head agrees!

Advertisement

President Trump took full responsibility for the crowd reaction, taking to Truth Social after the game he also attended. “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” he wrote after the Chiefs lost 40-22. “She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

While there’s no clear indication that politics had anything to do with the audible response to Swift’s appearance, there was, conversely, a huge cheer that erupted when Trump and daughter Ivanka appeared on camera during the national anthem earlier in the game.

The two contrasting reactions, and the president sharing the moments online have certainly led to an ongoing spirited response and debate across social media platforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

via: TooFab

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Cardi B Had A “Hard Time” At Super Bowl LIX Because Of Donald Trump, Says She Likes Him “Lesser”

By: Walker
NEWS

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Mom Says Allison Holker Is “Denigrating” His Legacy After His Death [Video]

By: Walker
Donald Trump talking about transgender athletes
NEWS

Bigotry, But Make It Legal: Donald Trump Pushes for Federal Anti-LGBTQIA+ Bills

By: Darrel Marrow
Sushant Divgikr poses for selfie.
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Giving Spirit: ‘Squid Game 2’ Actor Sushant Divgikr Donates to a Trans Student

By: Darrel Marrow
NEWS

Ye, Bianca Censori Rep Says Censori Posts on X Showing Concern for Ye Are From Fake Account

By: Walker
NEWS

Stephen A. Smith Would Consider Running For President But Under One Condition

By: Walker
NEWS

Netflix Cancels Controversial Prince Documentary Release

By: Walker
NEWS

Beyoncé Has Added Five Stadium Shows to Her Cowboy Carter Tour

By: Walker
NEWS

Hailey Bieber Shares Cryptic Post About Rejection After Dispelling Justin Bieber Split Rumors

By: Walker
NEWS

Randy Moss Breaks Down in Tears During ESPN Return After Receiving Video Message from Tom Brady and Others

By: Walker