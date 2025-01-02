‘Selling Tampa’ Alum Sharelle Rosado Denies Ex Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Gave Her an STD, Reveals How She Caught Him Cheating

BY: Walker Published 6 mins ago

Sharelle Rosado said she was “fed up” upon revealing her breakup with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson last October.

During a new interview with Carlos King, the real estate agent, who announced her split from the former NFL star in October 2024, said their relationship was not monogamous on his part.

“When we were together, there was some … going on and I found out about it,” she shared.

Advertisement

“Texting other women … I found out about it and I was like, ‘You know who I am?’ Like, I know who you are, I’ma respect what you have but it is what it is and nobody’s perfect,” Rosado added.

“I just feel like, when things happen, be honest about it. It shouldn’t lead to that point of how I’m finding out. Yes, I went through the phone and that’s how I found out.”

King asked Rosado, 37, if the rumors were true that she caught Johnson, 46, cheating with a woman in their house on home surveillance footage.

Advertisement

“That’s not true,” she said, adding that she saw “women everywhere” in his phone.

“They’re going to throw themselves at him because of who he is. Chad is a fine ass man. Like, he’s very good-looking,” Rosado explained.

Though the Allure Realty founder declined to share what exactly she saw in the former Cincinnati Bengals player’s phone, she did note that Johnson is her “family” and she was not there to judge him.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rosado shared that Johnson did not give her a sexually transmitted disease after she warned a fan that she might “catch” something by sliding in Johnson’s DMs.

Advertisement

“What I was saying was everybody trying to jump on d–k and everything else, be careful ’cause you might catch something,” she told King, 45.

The “WAGs to Riches” star said she realized she should have never made that comment but she was “pissed” at the moment.

“For everyone who was asking, no he did not give me anything,” she clarified.

Advertisement

When reached for comment, Johnson told Page Six: “I saved 15% by switching my insurance carrier to Geico.”

When asked to give us a real statement, the “Nightcap” podcast co-host said that was his statement.

Rosado and Johnson went public with their romance in November 2020 and welcomed a daughter named Serenity, now 3, in January 2022.

The couple got engaged the following year and the former wide receiver popped the question with a 7.5-carat ring.

Advertisement

Johnson is also a dad to seven other children, while Rosado is a mom to three other kids.

via: Page Six