‘Selling the City’ Introduces Feud Over Michael B. Jordan After Gisselle Meneses-Nunez Situationship

Published 20 mins ago

Lights, camera, drama! Michael B. Jordan, known for his roles in “Creed” and “Black Panther,” has sparked feud in the realm of Netflix reality TV. The actor, who famously tries to keep his love life under wraps, was brought up on “Selling the City” this season, igniting a flurry of drama among the cast members.

During the first season of the Netflix series, which premiered on Friday, January 3, Eleonora Srugo introduced her employees at Douglas Elliman to a penthouse at the Olympia Dumbo which is valued at nearly 20 million dollars.

“So a major, pretty well-known buyer came in here, decided to enter a contract to purchase the apartment. They actually asked the developer here to stop building,” Eleonora, 37, explained. “You know that when a contract gets signed — especially when a building like this isn’t complete yet — you need to wait for a certain percentage of the other units to sell to be able to close on it. That time allowed the buyers to actually walk away from this purchase.”

Eleonora hinted that the buyer was “pretty high-profile” without naming names.

“I think it is someone that both Jordyn [Taylor Braff] and Gisselle know well. People still think that this person is in contract and going to move forward with the purchase,” she noted. “Even the brokerage community is not aware that this buyer for a 20 million dollar apartment is potentially out there still looking.”

In a confessional, Abigail Godfrey confirmed it was Jordan, 37, adding, “We all know. It’s public record. Everybody knows who it is. I don’t know why we are all talking in code.”

Eleonora encouraged her team to use the tip that Jordan is still in the market for an apartment to their advantage. Later in the episode, Jordyn, 34, revealed she “nabbed him” as a possible client.

“I went out one night with my boyfriend and by chance we stumbled upon each other. Drinks were flowing, he let us know what his real estate needs were,” she recalled. “There were three other real estate agents in the room so I had to make sure it was ours. We are bringing it to the team.”

Gisselle, 34, wasn’t as thrilled with the news due to her history with Jordan.

“This client is someone who I had a situationship with seven years ago. But we are still in touch and we are still good friends. We have spoken about real estate,” she told the cameras. “Jordyn doesn’t even have his personal phone number. So I expected for her to at least — just the bare minimum — to just let me know that she ran into this person. It is girl code.”

The duo subsequently attempted to hash out their issues in private. Gisselle initiated the conversation by saying Jordyn “should have sent” her a message before getting in contact with the actor.

“Don’t forget I have known this person for years as well,” Jordyn fired back. “This person is a friend of mine. We’ve been distant friends for years. My point is there is no personal relationship. It is a cut and dry business relationship, which is why this works so well.”

Jordyn argued that Gisselle was making the business deal too personal.

“To me, it was unclear that you guys had any type of real estate relationship. For me, it felt very personal to you. It muddies things,” Jordyn said, to which Gisselle replied, “Me and him are just friends. There’s nothing there anymore.”

Gisselle continued: “I was upset because they have asked me to calculate numbers for them before. So I have had somewhat of a relationship with him and his partners in that sense.”

After Gisselle admitted she felt betrayed, Jordyn struggled to see her perspective. Gisselle then brought up Jordyn’s former ex-boyfriend Trevor Noah.

“What you are saying is if I run into Trevor Noah and now I go after him and get him as a client, that is fine?” Gisselle asked, which didn’t sit well with Jordyn, who asked, “Is that a threat? Are you now on a mission to go do that?”

The coworkers ultimately acknowledged they weren’t sure how to “build trust” after their argument. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly before Selling the City‘s premiere, Jordyn said they “were still working” on the “very long” process with the listing.

This isn’t the first time Jordan was brought up on a Netflix reality show. Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi revealed that she hooked up with Jordan during season 7 of the hit series.

