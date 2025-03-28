Selena’s Killer, Yolanda Saldívar, Denied Parole, Next Eligibility in 2030

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

The woman serving a life sentence for killing singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez was denied parole, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said in a statement Thursday.

Yolanda Saldívar was found guilty of killing Quintanilla and was eligible for parole after 30 years but the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied that request.

“After a thorough consideration of all available information, which included any confidential interviews conducted, it was the parole panel’s determination to deny parole to Yolanda Saldivar and set her next parole review for March 2030,” the Board said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Texas Board explained that the reason they denied the parole was due to the Nature of the Offense, adding, “The record indicates that the instant offense has elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior or conscious selection of victim’s vulnerability indicating a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others, such that the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety.”

Saldívar was the founder and president of Quintanilla’s fan club, and on March 31, 1995, she was confronted by the singer following allegations of embezzlement. Saldívar maintains that the shooting was an accident and that she had planned on using the gun for herself.

Saldívar gave an interview for the Oxygen True Crime docuseries Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them in 2024 where she said, “I was convicted by public opinion even before my trial started.”

In the same docuseries, Saldívar disputes the claims of embezzlement and alleges the confrontation was about Quintanilla trying to keep Saldívar working for her despite her trying to move on.

Advertisement

“Selena, when she came into the [hotel] room, she kept trying to put guilt in me for not continuing with her, and how everything was going to crumble,” she said. “My emotions were running so high, and I was hurting.”

via: Deadline