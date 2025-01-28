Selena Gomez Hits Back At A Politician’s ‘Threat’ To Deport Her From The Country

BY: Walker Published 55 minutes ago

Selena Gomez shared an emotional message on Instagram this week in response to the President Trump-approved Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids happening across the country. “All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry,” the Emilia Pérez star, who is Mexican-American, said through tears. “I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Selena Gomez shares new Instagram story crying amid the deportation of Mexicans: “I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.” pic.twitter.com/9H7ojMhpCN — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2025

The Texas-born Gomez included the text “I’m sorry” with a Mexican flag on her story, which she later took down. The clip was screen-recorded and went viral on Monday morning, however, sparking mass outrage in conservative circles.

“Posting yourself weeping over illegal immigrant criminals being deported is a new level of absurd celebrity narcissism,” wrote Piers Morgan on X.

The conservative commentator Matt Walsh added: “Move back to Mexico in solidarity with them. That’s something you could do.”

Selena Gomez is a BILLIONAIRE who is surrounded by security, has zero idea of how dangerous the country has become due to illegal immigration, doesn't care enough about American women or children to know they've been getting raped and murdered at the hands of "her people" and is… — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) January 27, 2025

Charlie Kirk, the founder of TPUSA, took things a step further and questioned why Gomez did not speak out about U.S. issues said to stem from the southern border.

“Aren’t you American?” Charlie Kirk posted to X, addressing Gomez. “Where was the sobbing over the 100,000 Americans dead from fentanyl poisoning? Where were these tears over the 340,000 children who went missing after being trafficked over our border? Why wasn’t there a breakdown for Rachel Nungary, Rachel Morin, or Laken Riley? I guess those Americans weren’t ‘your people?’”

Gomez appeared to address the outrage in a follow-up post to her story where she wrote over a black screen, “Apparently it’s not OK to show empathy for people.”

Gomez revealed previously her grandparents crossed into the U.S. illegally in the 1970s and later became citizens. She has been a strong advocate for the immigrant community and helped promote the 2019 Netflix series Living Undocumented.

Selena Gomez sobs uncontrollably amid ramped up deportations of illegal aliens: “I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.” "My people?" Aren't you American? Where was the sobbing over the 100,000 Americans… pic.twitter.com/wvtoeRVQUw — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 27, 2025

Selena Gomez’s Mexican grandparents crossed the border illegally and after many years were granted citizenship… and then you have people on here wondering why this issue is so close to her heart. pic.twitter.com/ERGGEsLFov — ? (@americanreqiuem) January 27, 2025

“I can’t even imagine what these kids being separated from their families are going through,” she said in 2020, during Trump’s first term, about families being separated at the border. “It’s something that is going to traumatize them for the rest of their lives. And it just seems animalistic.”

ICE has ramped up deportations and immigration raids since Trump took office, with the initial focus being on migrants who have committed a crime while stateside. The agency arrested 956 people on Sunday, its single-day high in Trump’s second term.

Trump promised during his campaign that ICE would eventually widen the scope of its arrests and deportations into the “millions,” however, which would include migrants whose only crime committed was how they entered the country.

Hey @selenagomez, how many illegal aliens are you providing safe harbor to in your 11,500 square foot Tudor-style Encino mansion? Looks spacious. pic.twitter.com/Eyvl01cHDJ — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) January 27, 2025

Countless other right-wing accounts, like Libs of TikTok, also chimed in Monday to bash Gomez. Many shared photos of Gomez’s California mansion and alleged the billionaire had been insulated from the issues facing everyday Americans.

The outrage reached Fox News by lunchtime and Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, was asked for his thoughts on it.

“I don’t think we arrested any families,” he said, referring to Gomez’s remark that suggested children were suffering. “We’ve arrested public safety threats and national security threats, bottom line.”

Homan added that ICE was “going to do this operation without apology… It is all for the good of this nation. And we’re gonna keep going. No apologies. We’re moving forward.”

via: Daily Beast