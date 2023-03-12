Selena Gomez Calls Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Her ‘Best Friend’ Amid Feud Rumors

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa have seemingly worked things out after perviously shading one another online.

While appearing on the latest episode of Apple TV+’s documentary series Dear …, Gomez, 30, reflected on receiving a kidney transplant from the Grown-ish star, 34, in 2017, when she struggled with life-threatening health issues due to complications from lupus.

“My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, ‘No, I am absolutely getting tested,'” recalled Gomez as she spoke about her journey with the autoimmune disease. “And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition can cause inflammation affecting a person’s “joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs.” Because there is currently no cure for the disease, up to 60 percent of people with lupus will develop kidney complications, the Lupus Foundation of America says on their website.

The Only Murders in the Building star continued: “I understand that that doesn’t happen for a lot of people, and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it’s happened to me that way.”

The decision, added Gomez, has made her “in debt” to Raisa.

“I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia,” she added. “The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming.”

In March 2021, nearly four years after she received her friend’s kidney, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer reposted a thread written by Raisa in honor of World Kidney Day.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know that I’ve kept my kidney donation process pretty private,” Raisa wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of herself in the hospital. “However, I think I’ve gotten to a point in my life where I feel comfortable and confident in speaking about my experience and using my platform to raise awareness for the various kidney diseases that affect our population.”

She continued, “So, in honor of World Kidney Day, let’s talk about the impact of kidney disease and how we can work to ensure those living with kidney disease are living well.”

The actresses, who have known each other since 2007, were then rumored to be in a feud late last year after Gomez spoke to Rolling Stone magazine and said that she doesn’t have many famous friends and only listed Taylor Swift as an example of a close friendship.

After E! News used the first half of the quote to use in an Instagram post celebrating Swift and Gomez’s friendship, Raisa reportedly commented, “Interesting,” and then later deleted it.

Gomez seemingly responded to Raisa by commenting on a TikTok chronicling the alleged rift, writing, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”