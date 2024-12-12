Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Are Engaged: ‘Forever Begins Now’

BY: Walker Published 55 mins ago

Pop star and “Only Murders in the Building” actress Selena Gomez is engaged to record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco.

She shared the news via an Instagram carousel on Wednesday, Dec. 11, including an up-close snap of her engagement ring and a pic of her and Blanco celebrating their engagement with laughs and a hug.

“forever begins now..,” she captioned the post.

Blanco is ready to make their union official as he commented, “hey wait… that’s my wife.”

The bride-to-be also proudly posted a mirror selfie, showing off her new ring even more in her Instagram Stories.

During a May appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Blanco told Stern that he could see marriage in his future with the Only Murders In The Building actress.

“When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” he said at the time.

Gomez and Blanco had known each other for years having collaborated on the 2019 single “I Can’t Get Enough” with Tainy and J Balvin before they started dating in June 2023.

In August 2023, Gomez released the Blanco-produced single “Single Soon.” In December 2023, she confirmed their relationship when she liked fan account posts on Instagram of the pair, even commenting, “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” on one. They made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Emmys in January.

The following month Gomez spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about their relationship.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she said. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

In an interview with TIME in May, the Rare Beauty founder, 31, spoke about her relationship with the music producer, 36, noting that if the two hadn’t met, her future plans included adopting a baby a few years down the road.

“I was alone for five years and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it,” Gomez told the publication in May.

“Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone,” she continued, referring to her relationship with Blanco .”It just happens when you least expect it.”

