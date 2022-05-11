Selena Gomez Apologizes For ‘Mocking’ Hailey Bieber In A New TikTok [Photo + Video]

If you’re looking for some low-stakes, high school drama, you’re in luck! We’ve got a fun one for you.

Selena Gomez has apologized after several fans perceived one of her TikTok videos to be shady toward ex Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber.

“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” the “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 29, said in response to the criticism, according to a screenshot posted on Twitter.

“Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.”

She then turned off all the comments in the comments section of the controversial video.

On Tuesday, Hailey, 25, posted a series of “Get Ready With Me” videos on TikTok.

Just hours later, Gomez shared a clip of her own skincare routine but appeared to roll her eyes throughout it, which some thought was “shady.”

Fans flooded the singer’s comments section, writing remarks like, “It’s giving I’m a performative loser who blatantly gets away with bullying other women” and “the way she twisted her eyes in every step,” per screenshots on Twitter.

Just last month, Hailey was the one experiencing the brunt of social media backlash from Gomez’s fandom, leading her to beg them to “leave me alone.”

“Enough time has gone by,” the model said, appearing to reference how long it’s been since Gomez and Justin, 28, split.

“I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please.”

Justin and Gomez were first romantically linked in 2011. They dated off and on for a few years before calling it quits for good in early 2018.

A source told Page Six at the time, however, that the breakup was more of a “break,” noting that both parties had “trust issues.”

“There’s a lot going on there,” an insider previously said. “They do this all the time. They get into arguments. They’re not talking. It’s hard to keep up with those two!”

Just five months later, Justin quietly married Hailey at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, sparking a feud between fans of the model and former Disney star.

However, in March 2021, Hailey appeared to support Gomez by subtly liking an Instagram post of the “Come & Get It” singer’s Vogue shoot.

Moral of the story? There is no shade here! Perhaps Gomez was right when she said we should all log off! Forever! Go outside and enjoy the day!