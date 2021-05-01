Second Fake Wu-Tang Clan Rapper Gets 8 years in Prison for Scamming Over $100K From Luxury Hotels, Recording Studios [Photos]

A Georgia man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for using stolen credit cards to live lavishly in hotels while claiming to be with the Wu-Tang Clan.

via: NY Daily News

Walker Washington, 53, was one of two rappers running the elaborate scam, which unraveled in November 2019 after hotel workers in Augusta called the police to report a group that had walked out on a $39,000 tab. Co-defendant Aaron Barnes-Burpo, a 29-year-old Florida man, was sentenced in March to seven years in prison.

The impostors also told their victims they were affiliated with the production company Roc Nation, and they recruited homeless people to work as their bodyguards, according to prosecutors.

“These two flim-flam artists and their phony entourage lived large for several weeks by scamming hospitality providers,” said U.S. Attorney David Estes, of the Southern District of Georgia.

Washington and Barnes-Burpo admitted in court that they used fraudulent and stolen credit cards to rent limousines and defraud hotels, caterers and production studios, authorities said. The pair traveled in a Rolls-Royce Phantom that was rented from A-National Limousine, which lost nearly $60,000, and used at least two studios that reported a loss of more than $17,000, prosecutors said.

The brazen scheme ran for at least two months in multiple Georgia cities, including Atlanta, August, Macon and Nashville.

Washington’s sentence of 100 months in federal prison will be followed by three years of supervised release. Both men were also ordered to pay nearly $300,000 to 19 businesses he defrauded in the scheme.

“These two scammers will have plenty of time to figure out if their few weeks of unearned fame was worth several years in prison,” FBI Special Agent Chris Hacker said in a statement. “With this sentence, law enforcement and the victims of their scam, have spoken loudly that we won’t tolerate anyone who takes anything they do not earn or deserve.”

Washington’s co-defendant, Aaron Barnes-Burpo, 29, of Crestview, Florida, was previously sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to the same charge.