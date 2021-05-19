Sean Hannity Calls Prince Harry The 'Royal Pain In The Ass' [Video]

Fox News’ primetime host, Sean Hannity, publicly attacked Prince Harry, calling him a “right royal pain in the a**” after Harry called the First Amendment “bonkers.”

via: The Blast

There are many people out there who call Sean Hannity the same thing that he called Prince Harry. This time around though, some people are going to find themselves agreeing with Hannity for the first time in years.

What exactly happened though? Well, Prince Harry is taking his liberties as a private citizen, no longer a royal, to the extreme. Some people are not too happy about him meddling in politics. Particularly, American politics, and Hannity was one of those people. He let Harry know it last night!

A lot of people want to point to the Oprah interview as the most eye-opening interview on the Royals since Diana’s Panorama interview. It’s certainly the interview that got the most coverage, and seeing the Royal Family called racist is partly why.

However, the interview where Harry really dropped bombs was in his most recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. This is the interview where Prince Harry called out his dad, Prince Charles, for being a bad father. He also dove into American politics calling the 1st amendment “bonkers”. That statement ruffled some feathers in the local political crowd.

Apparently, Harry’s big issue with the 1st amendment is the fact that you can find a loophole to anything. Most likely though, what Harry’s not a fan of is the media having so many freedoms. We’re going to have to take Hannity’s side on this. The first amendment is fine as is. Harry mentioned though.

“You can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said. I believe we live in an age now where you’ve got certain elements of the media redefining to us what privacy means. There’s a massive conflict of interest.”

Since Harry said that, media folks and politicians have come out and bashed the former royal. Some going as far as to remember the Revolutionary War. Meghan McCain went as far as to say “We fought a war in 1776 so we don’t have to care what you say or think.”

Hannity gave a two-minute speech in which he basically told Harry he couldn’t have it both ways. You love the 1st amendment when it allows you to call your family racist. You hate it when Hannity puts up a picture of you titled “Royal Failure”, and calls you royal pain.

FOX News stays pressed over Prince Harry and Meghan.