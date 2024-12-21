Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sued by Woman Who Alleges She was Drugged, Sexually Assaulted at His Party in 2006

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Diddy is facing a new rape allegation, one that dates back to before he was famous … and the alleged victim says it went down during an already infamous NYC event.

LaTroya Grayson of Oklahoma filed a $15 million lawsuit against Combs and others on Friday, which TMZ was first to report.

According to the complaint obtained by Page Six, Grayson’s half-sibling won a contest through local radio station KJAMZ, with the prize being “an all-expenses-paid vacation for two to New York City to attend a ‘Diddy White Party.’”

Advertisement

Grayson, who was 23 at the time, claims she and her half-sibling were flown from Tulsa to the Big Apple via Delta Air Lines and checked into the Roger Smith Hotel.

Once there, Grayson claims she and her half-sibling were driven to the location of the party, which at some point was rebranded to a “Black Party.”

Grayson “and other contest winners were approved for entry by security based on their appearances and their attire,” the suit states, claiming that while she eventually got in, her half-sibling did not.

According to Grayson, “there was no bar for partygoers to get drinks. Instead, premade drinks were being circulated throughout the party by waitresses.”

Advertisement

Grayson claims in the filing that she “began to feel sick” after consuming “less than two premade drinks,” so she “tried to go to the restroom.”

Per the complaint, her “next memory” was waking up at Saint Vincent’s Medical Center with “no memory” or “recollection” of getting there.

That’s when she “noticed her shirt was ripped, her underwear was missing, she was not wearing any shoes and the money she had traveled with was stolen.”

Grayson believes she was “drugged,” “assaulted” and “robbed.”

Advertisement

Less than 24 hours after she arrived in NYC, Grayson claims she was flown back home.

Once there, she claims she received a phone call from “an anonymous female caller” with a New York area code who “threatened” Grayson by “telling her that any attempts to pursue anything about [her] assault would be futile because Combs was a ‘celebrity’ and that [Grayson] would ‘just be wasting her time.’”

The alleged call left Grayson “confused and scared,” but she also felt it confirmed she had been “viciously assaulted.”

For about a week after the alleged assault, Grayson claims she “felt constant pain in the inside and outside of her vagina,” which she “believed was from rough intercourse.”

Advertisement

She claims she “experiences bouts of depression, anxiety, body image issues, feelings of worthlessness and intimacy issues stemming from her assault.”

In the filing, she included a letter addressed to the radio contest winner, her plane ticket stubs, photos of her with other celebrities at Combs’ party, her hospital bracelet and her hospital bill.

Attorneys for Combs — who is in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial for sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution, to which he pleaded not guilty — denied the allegations in a statement to Page Six.

“Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone or engaged in sex trafficking. Ms. Grayson admits she has no memory of the events alleged in her complaint, does not know who was supposedly involved and has never spoken to Mr. Combs. Her allegations against him are pure fiction,” they insisted.

Advertisement

“As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every baseless lawsuit and lawyer-driven money grab. He has faith in the judicial process, in which fact will be separated from opportunistic fabrications like these.”

Grayson’s suit is among the dozens that have been filed against the rapper-turned-mogul, 55, since November 2023.

Also on Friday, TMZ reported on another complaint filed by “Jane Doe,” who alleges Combs raped her in NYC in December 1991.

Doe claims she and a friend attended a charity basketball event at the City College of New York, which was co-sponsored by Combs, a then-up-and-coming producer.

Advertisement

According to Doe, the pals were invited by an unnamed rapper set to appear at the event.

When the pair arrived, Doe claims the large crowd outside was getting unruly (the deadly City College stampede later broke out), so she convinced a security guard to let them into the gymnasium early.

Doe claims the duo was led to an office of the gym locker rooms, where Combs had a makeshift dressing room. He allegedly promised to help find the rapper friend before handing Doe a plastic cup.

Doe claims Combs told her the beverage contained Coca-Cola, so she took a sip but immediately started feeling woozy.

Advertisement

When she got up to leave, she alleges the musician blocked her before he began touching himself and fondling her.

When she started struggling, Doe alleges Combs pushed her down, tore off her underwear and raped her.

When she told him she was going to tell her rapper friend what had happened, she claims Combs threatened her not to do that because “people can come up missing.”

via: Page Six

Advertisement