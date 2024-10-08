Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Reportedly Agreed to Pay $6 Million in Hush Money to Male Escort Who Said He Was Disgraced Rap Mogul’s ‘Sex Slave’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 35 mins ago

The male sex worker reportedly claimed he was hired by Combs to have sex with his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs agreed to pay more than $6million to a male sex worker who claimed he was used as a sex slave, an amount and cover-up never previously disclosed.

RadarOnline.com can revealed the hush money deal went to a man who claimed he was hired to have sex with Diddy and the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, according to people familiar with the deal.

The non-disclosure agreement was designed to bar the sex worker from discussing his drug-induced tryst with Diddy, or disparaging him or Ventura, the sources said.

The escort and his Florida-based attorney approached the rapper, who has been accused of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, several years ago and negotiated the payment in return for his silence, the people said.

It settled the individual’s civil legal claims against Diddy, including misconduct and trafficking, the sources said.

RadarOnline.com has chosen not to name the man, who has said he is an alleged victim of sex crimes.

But sources confirmed the man ultimately ended up telling his story to federal prosecutors and recently testified before the grand jury which is still considering filing more charges against the beleaguered Diddy.

The previously unreported settlement was negotiated on behalf of Diddy by Mark Geragos, the famed Los Angeles-based attorney who previously represented pop star Michael Jackson.

Geragos is also the attorney for Erik and Lyle Menendez, the brothers who used 12-gauge shotguns to blow away their mom, Kitty, and record exec dad in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989.

Geragos lists Diddy on his website as one of his clients, alongside others unrelated to the disgraced music mogul’s woes, including Chris Brown, Jussie Smollett, Winona Ryder, and NBA superstar Scottie Pippen.

Geragos’ daughter Teny Geragos is one of three attorneys spearheading Diddy’s so-called defense dream team, which also includes criminal lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Anthony Ricco.

Agnifilo and Teny Geragos have a history of defending conspicuous figures accused of significant crimes, including former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng and NXIVM founder Keith Raniere, who was convicted of sex trafficking.

Teny Geragos is likely to take on the delicate task of cross-examining victims, particularly female witnesses, about their claims against Diddy if the case ever goes to trial.

Said a source familiar with the matter: “The civil settlement did not prevent the man from telling his version of what happened between him and Ventura to federal prosecutors and the grand jury.”

However, a source connected to the defense said the U.S. Attorney’s Office should be careful “hitching its wagon” to the individual who was the subject of the payment, suggesting it could undermine the feds’ case at trial.

via: RadarOnline.com