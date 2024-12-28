Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Luigi Mangione Living in Separate Jail Units — But Expected to Share ‘Same Floor’ Eventually

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Luigi Mangione is not hanging out with Diddy at one of America’s most notorious jails … because they’re being held in totally different cell blocks.

However, Mangione, 26, and Combs, 55, “will be on the same floor together at some point,” prison consultant Sam Mangel exclusively tells Page Six.

The Ivy League engineer accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in broad daylight in New York City on Dec. 4 was extradited to NYC from Pennsylvania last week.

After the state indicted him for first-degree murder, he was also hit with several federal charges, including murder and stalking.

He pleaded not guilty on Monday and his next court appearance is set for Feb. 21.

As of now, Mangione is “still being held in observation, or in the Special Housing Unit (SHU),” Mangel explains of the small solitary-confinement cell.

“Luigi has not been moved into general population yet, which is where Sean Combs is being held,” Mangel says.

“They will be held on a separate floor and, at some point, will be on the same floor together. But at this point they have not been placed on the same floor.”

The disgraced rap star was arrested Sept. 16 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution following a months-long federal probe.

Feds believe Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, committed his sex crimes while hosting nefarious parties dubbed “Freak-Offs” throughout a span of at least two decades.

The Bad Boy Records founder will remain in jail until his May 2025 trial date after voluntarily dismissing his third attempt at bail appeal earlier this month.

Reps for Combs and Mangione did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

