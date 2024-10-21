Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces New Lawsuits, Including Claim He Drugged and Raped 13-Year-Old Girl With Unnamed ‘Male and Female Celebrity’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Seven new civil lawsuits have been filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs, including two from accusers who say they were minors at the time they were allegedly drugged and assaulted by the music producer.

The Buzbee Law Firm, which said on Oct. 1 that it would be presenting 120 more lawsuits against Combs, filed five new suits in the Southern District of New York on Sunday night. Two more suits were also filed in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, respectively.

One of the suits, obtained by Variety, comes from a Jane Doe who was 13 years old on Sept. 7, 2000, when she tried to attend the MTV Video Music Awards. She could not get in to the awards show without a ticket, and therefore approached several limousine drivers after the event to see if she could attend an afterparty. One of the drivers allegedly worked for Combs, and drove the plaintiff to a party, where she signed a non-disclosure agreement and accepted a drink.

After just one drink, the plaintiff alleged that she “began to feel woozy and lightheaded” and made her way to an empty bedroom to lie down. Soon after, Combs allegedly entered the room with “a male and female celebrity.” She then alleges that she was raped by the male celebrity as the female celebrity watched, before allegedly being raped by Combs as both celebrities watched. The suit goes on to allege that after the assault, the plaintiff — who now lives in Alabama — “fell into a deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life.”

Combs has repeatedly denied all allegations against him. When reached by Variety for comment, Combs’ attorneys referred to their previous statement: “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman.”

His attorneys also filed a motion on Sunday with the judge of United States v. Combs, requesting to prohibit “further extrajudicial statements from prospective witnesses and their lawyers that substantially interfere with Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial.”

Combs is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. after being arrested on Sept. 16 by Homeland Security on charges of of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Combs was denied bail by two separate judges, and is set to remain behind bars until his trial in May of next year. If found guilty of racketeering, Combs could face life in prison.

