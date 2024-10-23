Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Drugging Personal Trainer, Passing Him ‘Around Like a Party Favor’ to A-Listers

BY: Walker Published 12 hours ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of drugging a personal trainer and passing him “around like a party favor” in a lawsuit filed Sunday.

The incident reportedly occurred at an afterparty following Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards.

A new suit filed against Diddy has accused the rapper of drugging and repeatedly sexually assaulting a personal trainer whom he invited to his Los Angeles mansion on June 27, 2022.

Advertisement

According to the Daily Mail, in the filing, the alleged victim claimed that upon arriving at the location, he was given a drink and led to a “large room illuminated with red lights.”

However, he only spent a short while there before he was led to a smaller room where he “observed approximately a dozen individuals, including several well-known figures, who were engaging in group-sex activities.”

It was at this point that he began to “feel disoriented, dizzy, and weak” and soon realized that he had been “drugged.”

The legal documents stated that once Diddy realized the accused’s “significant impairment,” he approached and took off his pants and then proceeded to perform “non-consensual oral sex onto him.”

Advertisement

Diddy also reportedly forced the alleged victim to “perform oral sex on another celebrity in the room,” who spat in his mouth while the act was going on.

According to the filing, the assault occurred while the alleged victim was “in and out of consciousness.”

The accuser was also forced into sexual acts with both “men and woman” and couldn’t resist as his “physical disposition made it impossible for him.”

“These individuals, including Combs, essentially passed plaintiff’s drugged body around like a party favor for their sexual enjoyment,” the court documents read.

Advertisement

It also mentioned, “Due to the haze of the drug he had been clandestinely served, [the] plaintiff could not resist Combs’ coercion and ordering. He felt trapped inside of his own body – unable to control it or understand what was happening around him.”

At some point, Diddy’s accuser reportedly passed out, only to wake up outside of his apartment “disoriented, without a shirt, and without his phone.”

He remains unable to recall how he arrived at his home, although he was earlier picked up for the party by a private car sent by the rapper.

Diddy’s accuser claimed to have “suffered severe emotional and psychological trauma” as a result of being assaulted at the party.

Advertisement

He also alleged that he has faced “financial harm and a significant loss of livelihood” ever since the incident.

According to the filing, he hopes that he will be compensated with an “amount to be determined at trial” for all “physical injuries, emotional distress, psychological harm, anxiety, humiliation, physical and emotional pain and suffering, family and social disruption, and other harm” he suffered as a result of Diddy’s actions.

Diddy has since denied the accusations via his lawyers, claiming he “never sexually assaulted anyone.” He also slammed the suit and other similar ones that were recently filed against him as “publicity” stunts.

The lawsuit is one of the many accusations against the rapper since his arrest last month, per Page Six.

Advertisement

He was recently accused of raping a then-13-year-old girl at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. The claim also mentioned that an unnamed male and female celebrity joined the Bad Boy mogul during the act.

A separate filing accused the rapper of trying to assault a man at a Ciroc party. Diddy reportedly grabbed the man’s “genitals through his pants” and squeezed them “in a rough and sexual manner.”

The “weirdly inappropriate sexual advance” from Diddy was said to have “shocked and disoriented” the anonymous man, and he “froze momentarily.”

However, the alleged victim was saved from further assault by an unnamed professional athlete who walked into the room and interrupted Diddy. The alleged victim then hurriedly left the room and the party, seemingly to save face.

Advertisement

via: The Blast