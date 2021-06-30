Scottie Pippen Still Struggling After Death Of 33-Year-Old Son Antron

Scottie Pippen says, “there’s never enough time” to fully heal from the wounds caused by the tragic death of his eldest son, Antron Pippen.

via The Blast:

The NBA legend gave an update about how he is doing after announcing Antron’s death in April. He spoke with PEOPLE and said that he is taking it one day at a time.

“I’m good. I still have my moments of ups and downs, but I’m good,” Pippen told the publication. “I will continue to gain strength because today there is none.”

The 55-year-old announced the sad news on social media on April 19, but he has chosen to keep his son’s cause of death private. Antron played basketball for South Georgia Technical College and Texas A&M International. Scottie revealed that he and his son bonded over basketball.

“There’s never enough time,” Pippen said about dealing with Antron’s death. “But I’ve managed, and I’ll continue to heal.”

The six-time NBA champion penned a heartfelt tribute to Antron on social media after he passed.

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became. Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again. ??”

Scottie shares Antron with his ex-wife, Karen McCollum. They were married for two years, from 1988 to 1990. He has a daughter Taylor, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Sonya Roby, and daughter Sierra with his ex, Yvette Deleone. His daughter Tyler was Taylor’s twin; she died shortly after birth. Pippen also has four children, Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia, with his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen.

We can only imagine what he’s going through. Prayers up.