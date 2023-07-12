Scott Disick Seemingly Shades Blac Chyna, Says Khloé & Rob Kardashian 'Co-Parent' Dream [Video]

Scott Disick seems to be throwing at little shade at Blac Chyna.

In a clip for the new episode of The Kardashians, which debuts on Hulu on Thursday (July 13), Khloe Kardashian throws a birthday party for her six-year-old niece Dream, who is the daughter of Rob Kardashianand his ex Chyna, 35.

During a conversation, Scott, 40, subtly shades Chyna while praising Khloe, 39, for helping Rob, 36, raise Dream.

“You’re basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream,” Scott says to Khloe, in a clip shared by E! News.

Scott also said that Khloe is “like, more than an aunt” to Dream.

Khloe then called herself “just a third parent” before jokingly added, “the third – like most things in life.”

Scott the re-assured Khloe that she should give herself more credit, telling her, “You’re not the third wheel. You’re like the wheel that makes the car move.”

In a confessional, Khloe opened up about her close bond with Dream.

“Dream is like one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them,” Khloe shared.

“I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people,” Khloe continued. “It’s so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Khloe is mom to daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11 months, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

Last year, Rob called out Chyna over her child support claims, revealing that he has Dream “Tuesday-Saturday.”

Check out the clip below. Do you think Scott was being shady?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)