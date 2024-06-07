Scott Disick Says He Was 'Pounding a Whole Box' of Hawaiian Rolls Every Night Before His Weight Loss | lovebscott.com

Scott Disick is opening up about what eating habits contributed to his weight gain.

While talking to Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian in the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ he spoke candidly and addressed his fluctuating figure.

“Scott, you’re gonna stop losing weight, right?” Khloé asked. “You look amazing, but like…”

Scott revealed he plans to lose “maybe three more pounds” and then delved into his past eating habits.

“I had no idea how bad it was, eating those little bread things at night. What are they called?” he asked. “Kylie [Jenner] loves them, too. She always has them in the car… the Hawaiian rolls!”

“Are you crazy?” Khloé responded.

“I was eating a whole box of them every night,” Scott admitted. “I loved them but didn’t realize what I was doing.”

Though the brand is unclear, a 12-count bag of King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls has about 1,080 calories.

Scott’s confessions didn’t stop there.

“I also didn’t realize ginger ale was just like soda,” Scott continued. “I thought it was a soothing drink.”

“So, you had a ginger ale every night?” Khloé asked.

“No! I drank ginger ale all day!” Scott confessed. “I was going through 20 ginger ales a day.”

We love a good Hawaiian roll too — but we know better!