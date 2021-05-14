Scott Disick Allegedly Owes His Former Manager a Ton Of Cash [Video]

Earlier this year Scott Disick has reached a settlement with the bosses of the Colorado rehab centre he checked into last year after accusing them of leaking his whereabout. Well looks like that cash is going to come in handy because allegedly owes his former manager money.

via: The Blast

It seems Lord Disick may be in quite a bit of debt that has yet to be paid off. The revelation about the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was made this week by Disick’s former manager and childhood friend, David Weintraub.

Weintraub – no relation to Jerry – grew up in Los Angeles among many young stars and learned the business by mingling with Hollywood titans, like Aaron Spelling.

During an appearance on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, David Weintraub made some interesting revelations about some of today’s stars, including the money he is still owed by Scott Disick.

“It’s a tricky thing with Scott. Scott is someone who has a big balance of money that’s owed to my company,” Weintraub explained about dealing with Disick.

He continued, “So it’s hard to really work with him because a lot of people are out there being like, ‘I’m rich, rich, rich, rich, rich,’ but don’t pay their bills. You got to pay your bills. You got to remember that relationships are opportunities, and anytime an opportunity or relationship is open… When you’re a manager or an agent, you’re a part of that relationship for the life of that business. That’s just how it works.”

Weintraub, who currently manages stars like Ray J and YouTuber Tana Mongeau, would not reveal the total number owed by Disick, but assured Dax that it’s in the high hundreds of thousands.

“It’s substantial money,” he said.

Disick has not commented on the allegations of money owed.

Weintraub, however, is not waiting for Disick to put a check in the mail, and instead, is focused on making money with his growing empire. Most recently, he teamed up with Tana Mongeau to form a management company for influencers in the hopes of elevating others to the success they have seen with their own formula.

Nothing worst than someone owing you money and you see them flexing on the gram.