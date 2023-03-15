Say What Now? NYC Couple Claims They Found a Rat in Korean Restaurant Delivery Order, Files Lawsuit [Video]

A New York City couple is claiming they found an entire rat in their food delivery order from a Korean restaurant and now they’re suing.

via TMZ:

Jason Lee and Eunice Lucero Lee are suing Gammeeok, a restaurant in Manhattan’s Koreatown, over what they say was a disgusting delivery.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the Lees claimed they ordered food from Gammeeok on Saturday afternoon and when they got the meal at their home, they started eating and discovered a rodent in what appears to be a bowl of soup.

The Lees claim they became disgusted and violently sick after finding the rodent in their food … they say they started vomiting and sought medical attention.

The couple claims the alleged incident caused them severe, serious and permanent personal injuries … plus emotional distress.

In the suit, the Lees claim Gammeeok had gotten a C grade from the NYC Health Department in January, the worst possible letter grade … but they didn’t know about it when they placed their order.

The couple is going after the restaurant for money.

We reached out to folks at Gammeeok … so far no word back.

Hit the post below for more photos and video of Ratatouille’s final soupy swim.

