Say What Now? High School Student Arrested After Math Homework Found in Getaway Car Connects Him to Deadly Home Invasion [Video]

An 18-year-old Las Vegas student was arrested for a deadly home invasion after he left his math homework behind in the getaway vehicle, helping authorities identify him, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

via Complex:

Kamari Oliver, a high school student in the Clark County School District, now faces charges of murder, robbery, burglary, and kidnapping in connection with a botched home invasion that left a woman dead.

Natalie Manduley was shot inside her Las Vegas home on March 25 at around 2:10 p.m. after a group of suspects broke in and demanded she hand over cash and other valuables. Manduley attempted to use her own firearm to defend herself when she was shot. Police believe the home was targeted because Manduley’s boyfriend is known for selling expensive jewelry.

The four suspects, three men and a woman, were then spotted by said boyfriend fleeing the scene in a white Mercedes sedan. The boyfriend, who was returning home at the time, pursued them in his car and forced the vehicle to ram into a wall. The suspects then all fled on foot. Afterward, authorities discovered $5,000 in cash and a red backpack inside the Mercedes.

“Inside the backpack was a school Chromebook along with a notebook of schoolwork, specifically math work,” police said. “In the top right corner of the schoolwork, the name ‘Kamari Oliver’ and ‘5th Period’ were written.”

Authorities visited Oliver’s school and learned he had unexcused absences the last two periods on the same day the robbery occurred. He was arrested at the high school on March 28 after authorities questioned him about a burn and laceration he had above his right eye.

“Oliver was asked about his injuries,” police told the Review-Journal. “He stated he was in a fight at a party over the weekend. When confronted about the murder, Oliver stated he wanted a lawyer and all questioning stopped.”

Police said they also obtained camera footage of Oliver disposing of the murder weapon near the crime scene.

“I think the evidence is going to show he never went inside of that house,” Oliver’s attorney, Dan Winder told the Review-Journal. “He’s an 18-year-old with no prior criminal history as an adult or juvenile. We believe the facts are going to show he was not involved in any murder.”

