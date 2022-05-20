Say What Now? 15-Year-Old Girl Gets Struck by Lightning Inside Penn. Home, Says It Went Through Pinky and Out of Leg [Video]

A Pennsylvania teenager was struck by lightning while inside her own home on Monday night — and thankfully is alive to tell about it.

Six homes in North Huntingdon were impacted by the lightning strike, according to the Tribune-Review.

The Circleville Fire Department said on social media that the 15-year-old girl lived down the street from a home that was left with a “large hole in the roof” after being struck.

“All of a sudden I hear the loud sound of thunder, and I see lightning, and I see it reflect from my mirror, and all of a sudden I feel like a shock in my pinky,” Giana Scaramuzzo told ABC station WTAE.

“Then it goes up my body and out through my leg,” she added.

Although it was a scary situation, fortunately, the teen was physically okay.

Giana told WTAE that she received treatment on the scene and her blood pressure was normal.

Still, the experience left her feeling “shaky and uneasy.”

“I’m a little scared, still in shock,” she added.

As for the home that sustained damage to its roof, a woman who lives there said that nobody was injured.

“Thank God everyone was fine,” Lori Beckowitz told the Tribune-Review, noting that her husband had just left the living room — which was also damaged — before hearing a boom that sounded “like a bomb went off next to your ear.”

According to the National Weather Service, there were an average of 43 reported lightning fatalities in the U.S. each year from 1989 to 2018.

“Only about 10% of people who are struck by lightning are killed, leaving 90% with various degrees of disability,” they added.

Still, the odds of being struck by lightning remain rare — with the NWS reporting there’s a one in 15,300 chance of being hit in your lifetime.

