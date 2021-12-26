Say What Now? Woman Claims She Was Disinvited From Friend’s Wedding Because She ‘Looked Too Good’ in Bridesmaid Dress [Video]

A woman says she was disinvited from her good homegirl’s wedding simply because she “looked too good” in her bridesmaid dress.

via Complex:

Alena Yildiz, a 21-year-old model from Heidelberg, made the 100 percent believable claim in a Dec. 13 TikTok video in which she showed off the look in question: “My close friend uninvited me to her wedding because she thought I looked too good in the dress she chose for me,” she wrote before including several snaps of her wearing the $1,360 design by Albina Dyla. “Still took some fire pics in it though.”

Yildiz told Insider she was one of six women who would serve as bridesmaids for the December wedding; however, when the bride saw a video of Yildiz wearing the dress, she apparently became concerned that the model would steal the spotlight on her special day.

“She called me and told me about her insecurities with my dress — that it was too attention-grabbing,” Yildiz said. “She was very angry about the whole situation and ended up uninviting me after the call. We got into a fight because it made no sense to me since she chose that dress herself.”

There’s a lot of unanswered questions with this story, like why the bride didn’t just demand a dress change or demote her friend from bridesmaid to guest. It’s also unclear why Yildiz’s looks were suddenly a problem, as if the friend went all these years without realizing her good pal was an Ariana Grande look-alike.

“We talked about her wedding for years, and I was so happy for my friend to finally be with the love of her life and to celebrate with her,” the model continued, before providing a few words of wisdom. “Another women’s beauty doesn’t make your beauty fade, and I wish more people would understand that and be confident.”

Do you believe her story? Check out the video below.