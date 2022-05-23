Say What Now? Woman Arrested After Attempting to Cross Border Hiding Condom Filled With Fentanyl Pills in Her Vagina

A woman was arrested after attempting to cross the Mexico-United States border with a condom filled with fentanyl pills in her vagina, according to border patrol officials.

via Complex:

Per Fox LA, CBP officers intercepted various amounts of drugs including 19.7 pounds of cocaine, and a smaller amount of fentanyl from a 40-year-old U.S. citizen. When she was stopped by officers at the Bridge of Americas border crossing for a pat down and canine search, she admitted to transporting fentanyl pills inside a condom she placed in her vaginal cavity. She then “voluntarily” removed it, according to authorities.

As can be seen from the photo of the drugs below, the pills were placed inside a custom container that she put inside the condom. She was carrying just 0.006 pounds of fentanyl inside the container. She was just one of 25 drug arrests made at the El Paso-area of the border during the week of May 9.

“Our CBP officers continue to secure our borders and safeguard our communities,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “They are dedicated to stopping the flow of these dangerous drugs from coming into our county and working closely with law enforcement agencies to bring fugitives to justice.”

The woman has not been identified, but has since been turned over to local authorities.

The less fentanyl in the United States, the better.

BUSY WEEK IN EL PASO El Paso area CBP officers seized cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl and arrested 25 fugitives over the last week. Learn more: https://t.co/BImOtNLLAm pic.twitter.com/H8fz7MMxwW — CBP (@CBP) May 20, 2022