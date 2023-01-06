Say What Now? Wisc. Woman Arrested After Allegedly Poisoning Veterinarian Husband's Coffee with Animal Euthanasia Drugs

A Wisconsin woman has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the alleged poisoning of her veterinarian husband.

via People:

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Amanda Chapin is accused of intentionally poisoning Gary Chapin by slipping animal euthanasia drugs into his coffee.

According to the outlet, the pair got married in March 2022. Shortly after, Amanda, 50, allegedly demanded 70-year-old Gary record a new house deed indicating she would get his home in the event he dies, the Journal reports, citing the criminal complaint.

Per the outlet, Amanda allegedly proceeded to poison Gary on three separate occasions between June and August 2022. Each time, animal barbiturates were allegedly snuck into his coffee. The third time, the veterinarian reportedly fell into a four-day coma, according to the paper, and blood work during his hospital stay confirmed the presence of the animal euthanasia drugs in his system.

The alleged findings prompted Gary’s son to file a restraining order against Amanda, on behalf of his father, per FOX News.

According to the Associated Press, Amanda allegedly violated the order when she reportedly emailed Gary a suicide note, notifying him of her intent to kill herself and writing, “The only thing I am guilty of is loving you SOOOOOOOOOO MUCH.”

The AP reports Amanda survived the attempt and court records indicate the couple is now in the middle of a divorce.

Amanda is scheduled for a hearing Jan. 12 and her bond has been set to $10,000, records show.

It was unclear if Amanda entered a plea to the attempted homicide charge and records indicate she retained defense attorney Adam Witt.

“I wish to state that these are unproven allegations, which Ms. Chapin categorically denies,” Witt said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Under the constitutions of this state and this nation, Ms. Chapin is innocent and has the right to due process under the law. We will continue to assert her fundamental constitutional rights, as they are the only protection a citizen has against the state.”

She looks like she has no remorse whatsoever.