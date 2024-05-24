Say What Now? Wheel of Fortune Contestant Surprises Pat Sajak with NSFW Answer: 'I Was a Little Excited' | lovebscott.com

One of the many reasons people love Wheel of Fortune is that it makes you feel very smart when, sitting at home without any of the pressure, you know a puzzle long before the contestants. Being on that stage makes it difficult to think as clearly as you do at home, and sometimes that yields some truly breathtaking responses to puzzles.

During Thursday, May 23’s episode, a contestant named Tavaris had the audience laughing with his “Phrase” category guess — and left host Pat Sajak, 77, equally surprised in a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Contestants were left to solve the puzzle and fill in the following missing letters, “_ _ _ _ I_ T_E B_ _T!”

“Right in the butt?” Tavaris, from Port St. Lucie, Florida, guessed, seemingly unaware of the fact “right” has five letters, not four.

While the audience and his fellow contestants laughed, Sajak simply responded, “No.”

Contestant Blake then revealed the correct answer was, “This is the best!” winning $1,000.

“Yeah, that’s it I think! Much better answer,” Sajak replied, adding: “How you doing Tavaris? You’ve already made an impression on us.”

“I apologize, but I was a little excited,” the contestant responded, as Sajak said, “We’ll figure out a way to handle that tastefully. I have no idea what that’ll be, but…”

“Welcome to the Wheel of Fortune Hall of Fame,” one X user said of the hilarious answer.

“You guys gasped and so did I,” a third X user wrote while sharing the clip.

The funny moment comes after it was reported that Sajak had set a date for his final Wheel of Fortune episode after more than 40 years of hosting the show. Per TVLine, Sajak is scheduled to bid farewell during the season 41 finale on June 7.

The episode will be aptly titled “Thanks for the Memories,” per Rotten Tomatoes, and will air one year after Sajak announced his departure.

Reps for Wheel of Fortune did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment when the news was announced last month.

via: People