Say What Now? West Virginia Baby Born at 7-Eleven on July 11 Gifted with Freebies as Parents Get Coffee for Years

West Virginia baby came into the world in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store — on 7/11.

Allie Sayers, a now mother of three, had a planned C-section on the calendar for her third child, but two days before the appointment, she went into labor.

Sayers was being taken to the hospital when she asked her fiancé, Chase Bush, to pull their car over. “I was like, ‘No, this baby is coming,’ ” she told WDTV. “There’s no way he’s waiting.”

“And my fiancée delivered our baby in the front seat of the car with our other two kids in the backseat at 3:30 in the morning,” Sayers added.

The little one, named Waylon Bush, weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 19 inches long at the time of his birth, according to the outlet.

“My brother didn’t even realize [the date] was 7/11. He said, ‘I just delivered your nephew,’ ” Chase’s sister, Ambra Bush, said in an interview with Fox Business.

Noting that she pointed out the date with a laugh that was shared with her brother, Ambra said he handled the surprise delivery well.

“My brother is in construction — he had no clue what he was doing,” Ambra told Fox. “The baby was born with the cord wrapped around his neck, but his father acted quickly to unwrap the cord.”

“[The] 911 [operator] was trying to help guide him, but he was like, ‘I already did it,’ ” Ambra continued.

Baby Waylon was welcomed into the world while his two siblings, Aliannah, 7, and Bryson, 5, watched. Chase reportedly said his kids “had a stunned look,” but both were fine, Ambra detailed.

And a 7-Eleven baby born on July 11 didn’t go unnoticed by the popular convenience store chain, as they offered Sayers, Chase and baby Waylon a few perks.

“Baby Waylon now shares a 95th birthday with the convenience store retailer,” said 7-Eleven in a statement to PEOPLE. “To celebrate this serendipitous event, 7-Eleven is gifting Allie and Chase with 7 years of FREE coffee to help them stay awake on their latest nights (or earliest mornings!).”

7-Eleven will also be gifting the newborn and his family a care package filled with 7-Eleven and Slurpee branded items, including onesies, diapers and other essentials, the store said.

