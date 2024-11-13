Say What Now? Vogue Model Arrested for Shockingly Violent Murder of Man Found with Knife ‘Still Lodged in His Chest’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

A male model who has appeared in Vogue has been arrested and charged in the brutal stabbing death of a father in New York that left the deceased with a knife lodged in his chest.

Dynus Saxon, a 20-year-old male model, has been charged with murder, manslaughter and weapon possession in connection to the death of 35-year-old Kadeem Grant.

The father to a three-year-old was found dead on Sunday afternoon in an apartment complex in the Bronx.

According to the Daily News, he was found with a knife ‘lodged in his chest’ and cuts on his hands and feet.

The victim’s father, Christopher Grant, said Kadeem Grant lived in Brooklyn and was visiting a friend.

‘He was just a loving kid who was there for his family and his daughter. It’s just so sad that she has to grow up without a father,’ Christopher Grant told Daily News.

A neighbor told the outlet that they had overheard a struggle in the hallway, she said: ‘I heard them fighting. No words, just [banging] in the hallway. It was fast. It wasn’t like they was fighting for a long time.’

She then said she called 911 but ‘it wasn’t enough to save him’. Grant died in hospital at around 3pm.

Saxon was hospitalized after his arrest on Monday. His mother told Daily News that she didn’t recognize the victim’s name or know anything about him.

She added: ‘I don’t know what happened, but I can tell y’all based on what I do know that it’s not going to be as simple as you want to make it. Dynus didn’t just decide to murder somebody.’

His mother was Saxon’s call from hospital and, according to her, he doesn’t remember what happened.

‘Dynus will protect himself, he’s a human being, you know what I’m saying. He’s young. I don’t know what kind of situation he had got himself into,’ she told Daily News.

‘He’ll dance, he’ll have fun under some circumstances. But, you know, he’s really not an aggressor,’ she added.

‘Whatever happened it was not murder. He hasn’t even done work in like three, six months… He walks around the street. He walks everywhere. He puts his headphones on and skateboards.’

Saxon has appeared in Vogue Italia as well as ad campaigns for Levi’s, Calvin Klein and JD Sports. He also appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine and The Batman.

Grant’s father told Daily News that he hadn’t fully grasped his son was gone, he said: ‘He cared for people, looking after his grandma because most of us are not there [in New York]. Kadeem was a kid, you need him and he was there for you.’

He added: ‘I’m still trying to process it. Until I see him I won’t believe it.’

