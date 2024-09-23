Say What Now? Video Shows Woman Run Over by Ex as Daughter Watched After Fight Over Their Son

BY: LBS STAFF Published 14 hours ago

According to reports, Brenda Hernandez Amaya died due to her injuries, with her 10-year-old daughter providing an account of the events she purportedly observed.

Tragedy for a 10-year-old girl as she witnessed the brutal death of her mother and injury of her father at the hands of her younger brother’s father in Pompano Beach, Florida, per authorities.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Edwin Amaya, 32, was behind the wheel of his Ford F-250 when it struck 29-year-old Brenda Hernandez Amaya, the mother of his two-year-old son, on Saturday, September 14.

As reported by South Florida NBC affiliate WTVJ, an investigation by detectives determined that the co-parents had gotten into an argument over their shared child just before Amaya got into his truck and allegedly drove into Hernandez Amaya “intentionally,” pinning her against another car.

The incident didn’t stop there, per authorities, as Amaya allegedly kept driving into nearby parked cars, injuring another man, Hernandez Amaya’s husband Omar Mungaia-Henrique, who had been attempting to hold onto the vehicle.

Both Hernandez Amaya and Mungala-Henrique were taken to the hospital, where Hernandez Amaya succumbed to her injuries and died. Speaking with WTVJ, the family of Hernandez Amaya said she leaves behind three children.

The daughter of Hernandez Amaya told police she witnessed the whole thing from upstairs. “I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t talk. I went down stairs, I started running,” she said, per WTVJ.

Deputies also reported that the whole scene was captured on cellphone video, per Fox affiliate WSVN. The video shared with the outlet shows the moments leading up to the fatal collision. “He said he wanted to kill all the people who were there,” the daughter continued.

It was explained to authorities that Hernandez Amaya, her husband and her family had been going out to dinner on Saturday night when the argument broke out.

“He said he was going, he came to my mom, my mom fell down, when my mom fell down, he went backwards and that’s when my mom got stuck in the wheel,” explained Hernandez Amaya’s daughter of the tragic incident, getting choked up as she spoke with reporters.

According to the sheriff’s office, Amaya fled the scene, but deputies were able to track him down and arrest him. He was subsequently charged with premeditated murder.

Amaya was denied bond during a court appearance the following Tuesday, per WSVN. Court records on Amaya revealed a 2018 arrest for domestic violence against a different women, per the outlet.

via: TooFab

