Say What Now? Video of Man Inside Neighbor’s Home, ‘Sniffing’ and Molesting Sleeping Children Leads to Arrest

A friend notified the mother, who was working as an Uber driver, about David Andrew Ogden being in her children’s bedroom, which she reportedly witnessed in real-time via a live feed while hurrying back home.

A woman received a terrifying message while driving for Uber in the early overnight hours on September 7, leading her to turn around and head home immediately.

According to the probable cause affidavit seen by local CBS affiliate WKMG, a friend had called her to tell her she saw a man in her children’s bedroom while they were asleep “touching the kids and taking photos.”

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. on September 7 in Winter Park, Florida and it led to the arrest of David Andrew Ogden, 39. He’s now facing two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and one count each of burglary with assault and resisting arrest.

Making matters even more harrowing for the distraught mother, she had known Ogden for five years, through his capacity as a personal trainer at a local YMCA.

The legal documents detail the videos showing Ogden touching the children and taking photos and video. According to the affidavit, the mother was able to see video of Ogden in her children’s bedroom as she was driving home.

She reported that while watching video feeds from her security cameras, she saw Ogden sitting on her bed and taking photos of a daughter and “rubbing her legs.”

The affidavit further alleges that he pulled down the pants of another child, and began to touch himself while sniffing one of the children. It also states that he allegedly recorded his activities on his cellphone.

By the time the mother and the police arrived at her home, Ogden was no longer there, per the court documents.

According to the affidavit, while police were at her house following the shocking security video reveals, Ogden texted her at around 12:45 a.m..

The text was reported as reading, “Hey, seriously, Saturday, if you need to work. I am happy to entertain the kids. I know you’re probably sleeping. But my girls had a blast with yours. Also, little drunk watching umbrella academy. Lol. But really was great to see my girls having so much fun. They were out like a light at bedtime. Lol”

Police reported that Ogden was aware of a hack to get inside his neighbor’s home, per the victims’ mother, and it was via this method using her mail slot that he was able to unlock the door and gain access to the house that night.

The document states that Ogden resisted arrest when police found him at his home, where he answered the door. His wife turned his phone into authorities voluntarily.

The suspect is a relative to a nearby police chief, also named David Ogden, in Windermere. According to ABC affiliate WFTV, the police chief is the father and namesake of the suspect. The senior Ogden released a statement to local media after the arrest.

“I am disheartened; shocked and crushed by the recent news and arrest of a family member,” the statement read, as reported by WKMG. “As difficult as this is, I believe in the importance of allowing the legal process to unfold and in the principles of accountability and justice.”

“I fully support the investigation and trust that the truth will come to light through due process,” he continued, “Out of respect for the all individuals involved and our family, I will not be commenting further. My commitment to serving the community with integrity remains unwavering during this challenging time.”

David Ogden was denied bond at his first appearance in court. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. He remains held in Orange County Jail pending trial.

If you are experiencing or witness child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911.

