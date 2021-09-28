Say What Now? Two Women Arrested for Drugging and Robbing Miami Beach Tourist

Two women have been arrested for allegedly drugging and robbing a tourist in Miami Beach.

via Complex:

NBC Miami reports Elizabeth Labbe, 19, and Kimberly Ann Lebron-Martinez, 20 are facing charges of robbery, grand theft, fraudulent use of identification, and unlawful possession of a stolen credit card.

The incident happened early Friday morning, when the two women approached the victim, reportedly a Texas man who was visiting South Beach, at a bar located on Collins Avenue. Labbe and Lebron-Martinez then took the man to a nearby park, where they allegedly handed him a beverage. According to an arrest report obtained by WPLG Local 10, the victim “immediately felt as if he had been drugged and soon after lost consciousness.”

Police say the women then robbed the victim of items worth thousands of dollars, including an Omega watch valued at $10,000, credit cards, debit cards, his Apple iPhone 12, his $4,000 gold chain, $3,000 in cash, the keys to his Audi rental, and $250 Yeezy sneakers.

Over the next 16 hours, Labbe and Lebron-Martinez allegedly spent over $15,000 while using the man’s credit cards; they even made Apple Pay and Zelle transactions to their own accounts.

Thanks to surveillance footage, police were able to track down the women, who were both wearing the same clothes as the night before. During questioning, Lebron-Martinez admitted to drugging the victim, saying she put Xanax in his drink.

