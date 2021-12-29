Say What Now? Two Teens Allegedly Stalked High School Spanish Teacher Before Killing Her [Video]

Iowa prosecutors are sharing more details about what happened to Nohema Graber, a 66-year-old high school Spanish teacher who was found murdered in early November.

via Complex:

According to court documents obtained by the Associated Press, investigators say 16-year-olds Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale surveilled Graber over multiple days, before ambushing her during a daily walk, and then dragging her body to the woods. Officials say the teens, who were in Graber’s Spanish class, returned to the park shortly after to better conceal her corpse. The educator’s body was found Nov. 2, hidden with a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties at the Chautauqua Park in Fairfield. Investigators later determined she had “suffered inflicted trauma to the head.”

Fox 5 News reports law enforcement received a tip that Goodale shared details about the planned killing, as well as a possible motive on social media; however, authorities have yet to release that motive. The newly released documents, which were filed Dec. 23, also state that police discovered what they believed to be blood-stained clothing at the teens’ home.

Miller and Goodale were arrested a day after Graber’s body was found. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncy Moulding charged them as adults with first-degree homicide and first-degree conspiracy to commit homicide. He explained that charging the teens as juveniles would mean they would be released at 18, even if they were convicted of homicide. Being tried as adults means Miller and Goodale are facing up to life in prison.

“The nature and circumstances are of the alleged criminal act are as serious as exist under the Iowa criminal code,” Moulding said in a filing. “This prosecuting attorney cannot fathom any combination of programming at any Iowa juvenile facility which could appropriately treat or rehabilitate the defendant if adjudicated as a juvenile.”

The teens have pleaded not guilty to the charges and remain behind bars on $1 million cash bond.

They may be 16, but they knew exactly what they were doing. Lock them up!